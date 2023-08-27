Watch Now
UPDATE: Man killed in Winchester Road Shooting

Winchester Road Shooting 8-27-23
Winchester Road Shooting 8-27-23
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 08:57:17-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was killed in a shooting in Lexington early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Winchester Road and Liberty Road.

According to Lexington Police, a man was found at the scene who had been shot.

LPD has confirmed that man, identified as 26-year-old Malik Sleet, died at the scene.

Police also tell LEX 18 another man checked into the hospital with gunshot wound, his injuries considered non-life threatening.

Lexington Police confirm both victims are being connected to the investigation on Winchester Road.

There's no information on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.

