Two men shot following road rage incident in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in two men being shot, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron.

The Wayne County 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a man laying in the roadway on Kentucky Highway 776.

Wayne County Sheriff Deputies responded to the location along with Wayne County Emergency Medical Service. Once on scene, they learned the occurrence took place due to an apparent road rage incident between two vehicles.

Both drivers were suffering from gunshot wounds, received from each other.

One driver sustained life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Wayne County Medical Service before being transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

The other driver received minor injuries and refused any medical treatment.

The Monticello Fire Department was also on scene to assist in the situation.

Both drivers gave conflicting details of the incident stating the other shot first in order to protect themselves.

The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.