LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Smith Street.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the local hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing two people leave the scene and head towards the Coolavin Apartments.

Officers established a perimeter and later took two people into custody for questioning.