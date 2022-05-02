Two mobile homes damaged in Lexington fire, one person with minor injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two mobile homes were damaged in a Monday afternoon fire on W. Loudon Avenue between North Limestone and North Broadway.

As of 4:17 p.m., W. Loudon was completely shut down between Broadway and Limestone. Multiple fire units and police are on the scene.

W Loudon Ave between N Limestone and N Broadway:

The roadway is shutdown to thru traffic due to a structure fire. pic.twitter.com/112XW9Kq55 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 2, 2022

LEX 18

One person suffered a minor injury by breaking a window to make sure no one was inside. Officials say he is doing okay and being checked as a precaution.

LEX 18

The fire is under investigation.