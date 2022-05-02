Watch
Two mobile homes damaged in Lexington fire, one person with minor injuries

IMG_2334.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_2334.jpg
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 17:00:59-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two mobile homes were damaged in a Monday afternoon fire on W. Loudon Avenue between North Limestone and North Broadway.

As of 4:17 p.m., W. Loudon was completely shut down between Broadway and Limestone. Multiple fire units and police are on the scene.

image0 (8).jpeg

One person suffered a minor injury by breaking a window to make sure no one was inside. Officials say he is doing okay and being checked as a precaution.

IMG_2332.jpg

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

