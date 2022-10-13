Two new homes donated to Breathitt County flood victims

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This summer, Breathitt County’s small community of River Caney saw several feet of water when a small creek turned into a rushing river. Now, one New York business is donating two homes to two women who lost everything.

“When you were living down in this little tiny community, you kind of feel cut off from the world honestly, and then you have people that just want to graciously come in and donate you a house all the way from New York, 13 hours away," resident Heather Robertson says.

Roberton says she’s grateful Hunter Homes and Shelters is donating this new home to her mom, with the help of River Caney native Michelle Jackson. Heather lost her sister in the floods and the company has dedicated the home in her honor. Caroline White, who lives with cerebral palsy, also lost everything in the floods. Her sister explains she was swept under.

White’s sister Barbra Mullins says, “The flood come all at once, the water come in from everywhere, she went under twice — she was hanging onto the post of her porch.”

White has a hard time communicating. But her loved ones say when she heard she was getting a new home — she was filled with joy.

“She was very excited when we told her — Michelle White came and told us that she was getting a home and she was very excited," says Mullins.

Hunter Homes came down with a crew of eight. The company’s co-owner explains that around $100,000 helped donate these homes. He says this type of philanthropy is at the core of their mission.

Co-owner Jack Hunter says, “We always have leaned, from the day of inception, towards the humanitarian side.”

Breathitt County’s Judge Executive Jeff Noble says that families here are looking for closure and acts of kindness like this are small steps on a long journey.”

“When you look and see so much devastation, you realize it is a baby step. But it’s a step in the right direction and I can’t be more happier than this happening today," says Noble.

Robertson says it’s been humbling to know that so many communities from around the country are willing to help her hometown.

“I’ve met so many people from so many different states and the lord just laid it on their hearts to come and that’s what they did," she says.

River Caney’s community is rebuilding hope.