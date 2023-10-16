Two Paris men win big after playing Kentucky Lottery

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two men from Paris have won big after playing the Kentucky Lottery.

One man celebrated his birthday on October 2 at the lottery headquarters after winning $154,977.

According to lottery officials, Charlie McCann and his brother Steven bought a Fast Play Jackpot 777's ticket from the Circle K on Lacy Lane in Paris.

The brothers saw three 7s on the ticket, so Steven returned to the store and scanned the ticket when $154,977 appeared on the screen.

After taxes, Charlie received a check for $110,808.55 and told officials he planned to buy a new car and help his niece with some financial assistance.

The Circle K will receive $1,549.77 for selling the winning ticket.

Kentucky Lottery

Another man who wished to remain anonymous won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket from the September 30 drawing.

Officials say he was one number away from winning the $960 million jackpot but was thrilled to claim the $50,000 prize.

The Speedway on Main Street in Paris will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.