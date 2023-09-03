Two pedestrians hit in separate crashes in Lexington overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police spent late Saturday into early Sunday investigating multiple crashes sending two pedestrians to the hospital.

The first crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Mount Tabor Road.

According to LPD, a man was found at the scene who had been hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Officers tell LEX 18 the driver of the car was not intoxicated or under the influence of anything,

No criminal charges as expected in this investigation.

The second crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to Richmond Road again, this time near New Circle Road.

Another man was found at the scene but, according to police, the driver of the car drove away from the scene so this crash is being investigated as a hit and run.

The man hit was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As of right now, no suspect information or vehicle description has been released.

Anybody who knows anything that may help the investigation into this crash is asked to reach out to Lexington Police.