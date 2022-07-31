Watch Now
Two people bring themselves to the hospital after being shot in Lexington

Posted at 8:16 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 08:16:47-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent to two people to the hospital.

It happened in the 100 block of West Main Street.

When police arrived they found shell casings at the scene, but nobody who had been shot.

Then officers say a man with a gun shot wound checked himself into UK Hospital shortly after the shots fired call came in.

10 minutes later, another man who had been shot walked into the hospital.

The injuries to both men are considered non-life threatening.

Police don't have any information on a potential shooting suspect at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.

