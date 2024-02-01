Two people charged with murder after 2-year-old killed in Whitley County crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police say that two people are charged with murder after a 2-year-old was killed in a crash on I-75 southbound in Whitley County.

According to KSP, the accident occurred just after midnight on Thursday near the 17-mile marker.

After investigation, police discovered that a Ford Edge operated by either 33-year-old Matthew P. Croley or 22-year-old Jayna Vorwerk struck a GEO Tracker operated by 25-year-old Alexis Brianna L. Flores.

KSP says that the rear passenger in the Ford Edge was not injured. Flores was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated and flown to the University of Tennessee Hospital with severe injuries.

Three of Flores' passengers were transported by EMS to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin with non-life-threatening injuries. The 2-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner's Office.

KSP says that alcohol is a contributing factor in the ongoing investigation.

Croley and Vorwerk are also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence.