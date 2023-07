LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in the hospital with burn injuries due to a gas grill fire at Kentucky Horse Park.

Lexington Fire Department tells us two people from a privately owned food truck, B.G. Concessions, were transported to the hospital right before 8 a.m. Friday with burn injuries to lower extremities due to a gas grill fire.

Both patients are in serious condition.

Breyerfest is happening at Kentucky Horse Park through Sunday.