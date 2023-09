LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An overnight shooting in Lexington left two people hurt.

Lexington Police was dispatched to the 1200 block of Alexandra Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night for reported shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found two victims with gun shot wounds.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Subjects that were possibly involved in the shooting have been located by police.

The investigation is ongoing.