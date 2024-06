LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have spent the early morning hours Wednesday investigating a car crash in Lexington that has one person fighting for their live in the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Road and Burkewood Drive.

According to Lexington Police, two cars were involved and two people were taken to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still underway as to what caused the crash.