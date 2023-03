LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police say two people were hurt in a crash Thursday afternoon in Lexington.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle collision on the inner loop of New Circle Road going towards Leestown Road.

Both cars landed in a ditch due to the crash.

One person had to be extricated from their vehicle. Two people total were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.