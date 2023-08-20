Watch Now
Two people hurt in two separate Lexington shootings

LEX 18
Lexington Police investigating on scene at Lakeshore Drive.
Posted at 7:01 AM, Aug 20, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday morning was a busy one for Lexington Police, investigating two different shooting in the city overnight.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Main and Buchanan.

Officers responded to the scene that was initially reported as a two car crash, but found a man who had been shot.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The second shooting happened around 4 o'clock Sunday morning on Lakeshore Drive a couple blocks from Henry Clay High School.

According to Lexington Police, one person was found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both of these shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lexington Police.

