Two people hurt in two separate Lexington shootings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday morning was a busy one for Lexington Police, investigating two different shooting in the city overnight.

The first shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Main and Buchanan.

Officers responded to the scene that was initially reported as a two car crash, but found a man who had been shot.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The second shooting happened around 4 o'clock Sunday morning on Lakeshore Drive a couple blocks from Henry Clay High School.

According to Lexington Police, one person was found at the scene with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Both of these shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lexington Police.