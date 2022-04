LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are in the hospital after a four-car pile-up on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the Hamburg area.

Winchester down to Bahama Road was closed for three and a half hours.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries another person suffered less serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.