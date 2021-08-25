Two people injured, one of which severe, after Jessamine County explosion involving dump truck

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people are injured, one of which has severe burns, after an explosion in Jessamine County.

Police say the explosion happened on Brannon Meadow Way. One man was doing some welding on a dump truck when there was an explosion.

Authorities say two people suffered burn injuries and both were taken to UK Hospital for treatment. One faces severe burns and the other has burns on the lower half of their body.

LEX 18 captured the moment police were escorting an ambulance to UK hospital.

Police escorting ambulance to hospital

Jessamine County Fire Department is investigating what happened.