FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people and one dog were rescued after being trapped inside a truck that was swept away by a creek in Frankfort.

According to officials, the truck was washed downstream around 3:30 p.m. on Monday at the Snow Hill Benson Valley Road crossing of Benson Creek.

Officials say that one person was located downstream from the truck while another person and the dog were rescued from the truck using ropes and ladders.