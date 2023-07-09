Two people shot in early morning Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in Lexington early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. on Winchester Road just off East Loudon Avenue.

According to Lexington Police, 30 minutes after officers got on scene, they received a call for two people who got to the hospital with gun shot wounds.

One woman has non-life threatening injuries and one man has life-threatening injuries.

Lexington Police did confirm there were shell casings found at the scene on Winchester Road.

Authorities do not know if both victims arrived at the hospital together.

Information or leads on a suspect are not known at this time.

This shooting is still under investigation.