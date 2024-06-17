Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle wreck in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck involving three vehicles on Monday morning in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, they responded to the wreck around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Citation Boulevard and Magnolia Springs.

After investigation, police discovered that one vehicle turned left onto Citation Boulevard from Magnolia Springs and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. As a result, they hit a second vehicle and pushed it into a third vehicle.

Police said that the second vehicle then flipped onto its hood before coming to a rest.

One person from the second and third vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The roadway has since opened back up.