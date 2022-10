LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a single vehicle crash on I-75 at the Southern Split.

One lane of traffic is partially blocked for a few hundred feet near the Southern Split. The center lane in this area is also blocked.

Police tell us a car was speeding, hit a pole, and flipped. There were two people inside who were taken to the hospital.

LEX 18 has a crew on scene, stay with us for the latest updates.