LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital after their vehicle left the roadway on Richmond Road at Shriners and hit a tree around 11:58 a.m.

According to police, the passenger has minor injuries, while the driver is being treated for serious injuries.

CRU responded to the scene, and outbound Richmond Rd. will be closed until the investigation is complete.

Police say they don't know the reason or cause of the collision.