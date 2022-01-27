Two taken to the hospital after crash on Versailles Road near New Circle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police tell us that a two vehicle crash happened on Versailles Road near New Circle right before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Inbound traffic on Versailles Rd at New Circle Rd is blocked because of a serious crash. Police just confirmed drivers of both cars were taken to hospital with serious injuries. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/aOaQV9fH3U — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 27, 2022

A look at inbound traffic on Versailles Rd. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/ApZiZwr9CH — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 27, 2022

Police confirm that both drivers involved in the incident have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

