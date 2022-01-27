Watch
Two taken to the hospital after crash on Versailles Road near New Circle

LEX 18
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jan 27, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police tell us that a two vehicle crash happened on Versailles Road near New Circle right before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police confirm that both drivers involved in the incident have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

