Two transported to hospital after apartment fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people have been taken to a hospital with critical injuries after an apartment fire on Sunday, according to the Lexington Fire Department (LFD).

According to an official with the department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Malabu Drive at 3:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw heavy black smoke coming from one apartment.

It was discovered that there were two occupants inside the apartment who were brought out and taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire was contained in one apartment that sustained heavy damage, according to the LFD.

No other details have been released at this time. An investigation is ongoing.