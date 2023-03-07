Two warming centers available in Lexington on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton and the City of Lexington will open two warming centers on Wednesday for storm victims who have been without power and heat.

One warming center will be at the Dunbar Community Center at 545 N. Upper Street. The other will be at the Tates Creek Ballroom at Tates Creek Golf Course at 1400 Gainesway Drive.

Both warming centers will be open from 7-11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Our meteorologists are predicting temperatures below freezing tonight – that’s the first time our thermometer has dipped below the freezing mark since the windstorm turned off the lights in thousands of our homes last weekend,” Mayor Gorton said. “So tomorrow morning we’re going to give people a couple of places to warm up if they need it.”

The City says they will make plans for warming centers one day at a time with the anticipation that power will be restored to everyone by Wednesday night.

