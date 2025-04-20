Tyler Childers concert collects donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hometown country star was welcomed back to Lexington tonight for his sold-out concert at Kroger Field, but vocals were'nt the only thing Tyler Childers gave back.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tyler Childers, who grew up in Estill County, took the stage at Kroger Field Saturday night to share his music.

"I've been wanting to see him for forever and he's this close to home so we're glad to be seeing him. Hometown boy," said Randy Gregory who voiced his excitement for Childers.

"My husband and I's first dance song was "All your" actually, so excited to hear that one," said Mackenzie Greathouse, another Childers fan.

His honky-tonk songs weren't the only thing that brought people to his concert. Childers also encouraged people to bring flood donations to Kroger Field at gates one and nine, so those items can be given to flood victims who are still rebuilding what they lost.

Those items were non-perishable foods, water, cleaning supplies, and paper towels.

"Well, we just saw on social media that they were collecting and we just wanted to help our fellow Kentuckians in any small way that we could," said Suzy Wells, who didn't attend the concert but wanted to make sure she donated. "There's a lot of division going on in our country right now and it's just good to see people going together to help each other out."

"We saw a need. Thought we could help a little bit. And in our county, had tornado," said William Wallace Evans who is from Taylor County. "We tried to help we had a lot of people help with us and with our neighbors. And we just want to be able to help others."

"It's good to help people in Kentucky. Do what you can. It may not affect you but it affects someone else," said Becky Gregory, who also donated.

People can also send monetary donations to the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund created by Tyler Childers and Senora May.

Greathouse says these public events are the perfect opportunity to do something like this. "This is a perfect opportunity in a big place where there's gonna be a lot of people to notice and I know he's also donating to his Appalachian fund as well."