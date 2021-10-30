Tyson Foods to create 450 jobs at Kentucky facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Tyson Foods is moving ahead with plans for a $355 million manufacturing operation that will create 450 full-time jobs in Bowling Green.

The company will build the facility in the Kentucky Transpark for production of Jimmy Dean and Wright Brand bacon. Company leaders anticipate construction will be complete in late 2023.

The development in south-central Kentucky will expand Tyson’s footprint in the Bluegrass State. The governor's office says the company has prepared foods operations in Claryville and poultry operations in Albany and Robards. It currently employs more than 3,900 people in Kentucky.