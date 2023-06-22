Watch Now
News

Actions

U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible

Titanic Tourist Sub
AP
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)
Titanic Tourist Sub
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:22:10-04

The U.S. Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic as rescuers search for a missing submersible en route to the ship's wreckage.

The Coast Guard put the statement on Twitter on Thursday.

The search for the Titan has passed the critical 96-hour mark when breathable air could have run out.

The Titan submersible was estimated to have about a four-day supply of breathable air when it launched Sunday morning in the North Atlantic.

But experts have emphasized that was an approximation and could be extended if passengers have taken measures to conserve breathable air.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth