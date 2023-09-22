U.S. Education Sec.: Law violated by underfunding Kentucky State University, other HBCUs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing back against a letter from the U.S. education secretary that says Kentucky State University has been underfunded for years in comparison to the University of Kentucky, violating a law that requires funds to be distributed equitably between land grant schools.

Kentucky was one of 16 states to receive the letter, which say they all have underfunded their HBCUs.

Senate Pro Temp David Givens said not only is KSU not underfunded, but it’s also substantially overfunded when looking at what he says are traditional metrics, that being full-time equivalent students enrolled at an institution.

“My initial reaction to the letter was to be perplexed,” Givens said. “Knowing what we did in the last budget and prior budgets, knowing that we have met or exceeded every budget recommendation from both Republican and Democratic governors as it relates to KSU.”

He wonders what the secretary’s metrics for “underfunding” are.

According to the letter, they used data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Survey from 1987 to 2020. They calculated how much KSU would have received if state funding per student was equal to UK. They found a 172 million dollar gap over the past 30 years that would have been available to KSU.

When LEX 18 asked if he felt the university was underfunded, KSU President Koffi C. Akakpo said he’s been on the job for 82 days, saying they are reviewing the letter and their response will come out later.

“The legislature has been very supportive of KSU over the past three years and I’m confident in our legislature and our governor and I look forward to working with them during this budget session,” Akakpo said.

Multiple students, including the student government president, told LEX 18 they felt the university is underfunded, pointing to run-down dorms.

“I feel like it was long overdue,” said Student Government Association President Savion Briggs. “It's time the government take accountability for underfunded HBCUs and move forward in the right direction.”

A spokesperson for Governor Beshear acknowledged the letter stating the education secretary believes underfunding has occurred over the past 30 years, adding the administration has taken steps to address it.

The state appropriated KSU $38 million to assist KSU with the financial challenges they face.

Funding to the university is up 200%, Givens said.

“We do remain committed to trying to see this institution thrive,” he said.

The letter, which was also signed by the agriculture secretary, said it’s encouraging to see the state address the underinvestment in recent years, adding they can work together to avoid costly litigation.

