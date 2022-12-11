Watch Now
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates

Terry Chea/AP
Graduate student instructors and researchers picket at University of California, Berkeley's Sather Gate during the fourth week of a strike by academic workers at the 10-campus UC system in Berkeley, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, classes are being cancelled and important research is being disrupted at the 10 campuses of the University of California. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A month into the nation’s largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many undergraduate students.

They are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded.

Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits.

Colleges and universities increasingly rely on graduate student employees to do teaching, grade papers and conduct research that had previously been handled by tenured faculty.

Many University of California students fear a prolonged strike will disrupt their plans to declare a major or apply to degree programs.

