UK '86 QB describes ''goosebumps" after Saturday's win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When the University of Kentucky football team beat the University of Florida Saturday night, Bill Ransdell was in the stands, 35 years after he helped lead the 1986 WIldcats to a win over the Gators in Lexington.

"It was electric," Ransdell told LEX18 Sunday. "I've got goosebumps thinking about it right now."

Ransdell said he grew emotional as players and fans celebrated on the field.

"I wanted it so badly for [the players]," Ransdell said. "Just having been there and done it."

The last time the Wildcats beat Florida at home was November 15, 1986. It was the final home game for Ransdell, whose career as a UK quarterback led him to a stint in the NFL.

"There were some other games that were pretty interesting and there were some good battles," Ransdell said. "But [the Florida game] was right up there from an emotional standpoint."

Ransdell did not imagine that his team's win against Florida would be the last one for decades. As years passed, the dry spell grew longer. Journalists contacted Ransdell every year to ask him about a streak that seemed as if it could not be broken.

"Finally everybody said, 'Let's just stop talking about it,'" Ransdell recalled. "'Let's go out and win.'"

And Saturday, the Wildcats finally did win against Florida.

"I was almost a puddle," Ransdell said. "I started tearing up."

Ransdell praised the players and Big Blue Nation, who, in his opinion, "answered the call."

"The call kind of went out," he said. "And we packed the house."