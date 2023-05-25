Watch Now
News

Actions

UK announces $100 million gift by the Bill Gatton Foundation, largest donation in UK history

IMG_8916.jpg
LEX 18
IMG_8916.jpg
Posted at 4:18 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 16:58:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Bill Gatton Foundation has announced a $100 million donation to the University of Kentucky Agriculture, Food and Environment program.

The donation given to CAFE is the university's largest in its history but also the largest to a college of agriculture in the United States.

Late University of Kentucky alum and former trustee Carol Martin "Bill" Gatton, was a philanthropist and supporter of UK, passed away in April 2022. He was a 1954 graduate of the university's College of Commerce.

To honor Gatton's parents, Edith Martin and Harry W. Gatton, Sr., the college will be renamed the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth