UK announces campus closing Friday, health care and emergency clinics remain open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's campus will be closed Friday, but all hospitals, emergency departments, and clinics will remain open.
This includes COVID testing site.
UK will be closed, Friday, January 7, due to inclement weather.
UK HealthCare hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are open and operating as normal.
Move-in for students coming back to residence halls will proceed as planned and on schedule, beginning at 9 a.m.
— University of Kentucky (@universityofky) January 7, 2022