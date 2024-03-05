UK announces DanceBlue marathon at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced that the DanceBlue marathon will move to Rupp Arena due to renovations in Memorial Coliseum.

The marathon will take place on April 6 at 8:00 p.m. and last for 24 hours to raise money for the DanceBlue clinic.

UK says friends and family can cheer on their loved ones from the stands or watch it from the livestream.

Volunteers can sign up for one of twelve shift for $30 and UK says that each meal hour shift ticket is $15. Anyone who volunteers by March 11 at 8:00 a.m. will be guaranteed a t-shirt.

For more information about DanceBlue or to volunteer, go to Tickets for DanceBlue Volunteer Registration 2024 | vivenu.