UK annual 'DanceBlue' fundraiser raises $2M for pediatric oncology research, clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual student-run'Dance-Blue' fundraiser at the University of Kentucky started on Saturday at 8 p.m. and ended on Sunday at 6 p.m. to help raise money for the DanceBlue Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

The 24-hour dance marathon, which means for a whole day, hundreds of students stood and danced at the top of every hour to raise money for pediatric hematology and oncology clinic research.

This year, it took place at the Historic Memorial Coliseum for the first time since 2023. Usually, this marathon will last the full 24 hours, but due to severe weather headed into the region, the reveal was cut short at 6 p.m.

"24 hours is absolutely a long time. However, the joy that we get whenever we see the kids in the clinic come and have a little bit of normalcy for a weekend. It's truly heartwarming," said Sammy Tate, the DanceBlue public relations coordinator. "And honestly, there's no better way I'd rather spend my weekend than with so many people who care so deeply about something that impacts a lot of Kentucky."

The fundraiser raised $2,305,274.20, which they claim is a record-breaking number.