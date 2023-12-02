UK ‘Breakfast with Santa’ returns for first time since 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Santa had a busy day of spreading cheer in Kentucky on Saturday, from being in a parade to taking pictures with pets to a breakfast at the University of Kentucky hospital.

The breakfast began at 8:30 a.m., and Santa showed up around 9.

Event attendees were greeted by UK cheerleaders and the school’s mascot, Scratch.

GYN Oncologist at UK Healthcare, Rachel Miller, said, “It's amazing to walk in and be greeted by the UK Cheerleaders and mascots and to see all the work that has gone into making this so special for the kids and families.”

The hospital has been holding this event annually for more than 40 years, but this is the first time it has taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic.