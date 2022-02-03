Watch
UK cancels in-person classes Thursday

Memorial Hall snow
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 22:14:05-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky cancels in-person classes for Thursday, February 3.

On-campus employees are told not to report to campus. (Except for Plan B).

UK HealthCare facilities will remain open.

For more information on what will be open on campus click here.

