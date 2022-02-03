UK cancels in-person classes Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky cancels in-person classes for Thursday, February 3.

On-campus employees are told not to report to campus. (Except for Plan B).

UK HealthCare facilities will remain open.

