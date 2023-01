LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington family is welcoming 2023 with the city's first baby of the year.

Jetrude Abemba was born at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. She weighs 4 pounds, 15 ounces, and is 18.25 inches long.

The mother, Zamiri, says she was surprised her baby girl would be the first of 2023.

UK Healthcare

UK HealthCare presented the family with a special gift basket to celebrate Jetrude's birth.