UK club hockey team needs donations from BBN to make nationals trip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The UK Men’s Club Ice Hockey team is asking for donations after they punched a ticket to nationals for the first time in 15 years.

Out of 200 teams in their league, just six teams make the cut.

But, the team’s GM says the trip is pricey. They need to raise $80,000 to cover costs like flights, hotels, and food, along with additional practice time in Lexington — which he says costs $500 a night.

Because of their status as a club team, they don’t receive funding from UK.

So far, a GoFundMe they set up has raised $22,000 dollars as of Wednesday night. That’s after three days. It trails a little behind where they want to be right now, GM Ryan Van Daniker told LEX 18.

Every donation matters, but he said they are looking for bigger donations to close the large gap.

“We’re really looking for people to step up, really looking for one or two significant contributors out there that really want to push us over the top,” Van Daniker said.

Without the money, they simply won’t be able to go, he said.

“I would hate to have to break that news to the boys,” he said. “They put in the work, they deserve it.” That work has meant early morning and late night practices for players like Burke Rule, a UK senior who has been on the team for four years. This would be the first time he plays in front of his family, who lives in New Hampshire, outside of when they come down to UK’s rink, something he says would mean so much to him.

“We've had a lot of doubt pushed on us and I think we are more than ready to go in and tell everyone exactly what we have been working for,” Rule said.

Players told us they have seven days to raise what they need.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

