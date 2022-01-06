Watch
News

Actions

UK COVID-19 testing site at College Way closes early due to weather

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
COVID TESTING LINES.jpg
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:22:29-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky's COVID-19 testing site at College Way closed at noon Thursday due to inclement weather.

Wild Labs will communicate with anyone that has an appointment scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

COVID-19 testing locations at K-Lair and the Gatton Student Center remain operational at this time. K-Lair and the Gatton Student Center testing locations are only available to UK students and employees.

More information on testing can be found at http://go.uky.edu/testing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!