UK COVID-19 testing site at College Way closes early due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky's COVID-19 testing site at College Way closed at noon Thursday due to inclement weather.

Wild Labs will communicate with anyone that has an appointment scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

COVID-19 testing locations at K-Lair and the Gatton Student Center remain operational at this time. K-Lair and the Gatton Student Center testing locations are only available to UK students and employees.

More information on testing can be found at http://go.uky.edu/testing.