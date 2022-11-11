UK dorm receives call repeating racial slur

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Boyd Hall on UK's campus reportedly received a call today of someone repeating a racial slur.

LEX 18 obtained an email from a UK residence life official saying "we have been made aware of a phone call made to the Boyd Hall front desk this evening repeating a racial slur on loop."

The official goes on to say that UKPD is aware of and investigating the incident.

We reached out to UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton and he told us that the university moved immediately to block the number. They also determined the call was coming from out of state.

Blanton says they immediately offered support to the person who took the call.

In the email, the residence life official says to contact UKPD if any other halls receive similar calls.

Boyd Hall is the same dorm where Sophia Rosing was recorded using a racial slur repeatedly.

