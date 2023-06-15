Watch Now
UK Good Samaritan Hospital ceasing operations in 2029, moving to Chandler

Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 17:59:00-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky's Good Samaritan Hospital will be ceasing operations in 2029.

UK Spokesman Jay Blanton says the beds at Good Samaritan will be moved into an expansion of UK Chandler Hospital as "part of the overall plan to improve facilities that provide maximum flexibility to create capacity and ensure quality care."

Blanton says the services and employees at Good Samaritan will be transitioned into new facilities to increase their workforce and patient care services.

UK will continue to provide updates as plans progress.

