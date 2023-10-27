UK grad returns to the Bluegrass for National Anthem flyover at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tomorrow is a big day for University of Kentucky football. They're taking on rival Tennessee at home at Kroger Field.

Just before kickoff, fans will get an extra boost of energy with a flyover planned to coincide with the National Anthem. One of those pilots has a special UK connection.

Surrounded by family and friends, Air Force and Navy pilot Lieutenant Colonel Jonathon Toms is thrilled to return to the Bluegrass.

"Born and raised in Kentucky, in Cave City, Kentucky, went to school at the University of Kentucky, and I've been trying to do a flyover for a football game for 15 years now. So, this was my first opportunity to make it happen. So we're super excited about it," says Lt. Col. Toms.

Lt. Col. Toms is excited to show off this jet, which the Navy uses, that's currently outside a hangar at Blue Grass Airport.

He graduated from UK in 2008 and joined the Air Force. Lt. Col. Toms works with the Navy now in California.

"I flew strike eagles for the Air Force, and I've been flying super hornets and growlers for the Navy as an Air Force exchange officer," says Lt. Col. Toms.

Captain Todd Zentner is the commanding officer of this VX-9 and is thrilled Toms will be part of the flyover.

"He's quite a spirited individual, and I'm really glad that he was able to put this trip to Lexington together," says Captain Zentner.

Lt. Col. Toms says flyovers demonstrate the precision of military aviation. He admits there will be some pressure flying over the home crowd.

"I want to make it look good. I want to hit my timing perfectly. So there will be some stress, but I've got some really good aircrew working with me, and I know our formation will look good."

