UK graduate feeding the homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the spirit of giving is not.

A UK graduate is helping to feed the homeless.

Every year, Zach Smith takes all the leftovers from thanksgiving meals and goes downtown to look for people in need. Smith also gives lots of food to area shelters.

This year, the community gave him extra help.

"A lot of friends and family have been giving donations, and then a lot of people came here to donate their time to help. And my friend Wong, who owns The Wok, I told him about what was happening and he offered to let us operate out of his restaurant which is super cool. And anyone who's helping today he's giving a free meal too. It's really nice everyone is really coming together," said Smith.

The group is delivering meals to places like the New Day Life Center, Lexington Rescue Mission, and the Hope Center.