UK Greek Sing celebrates 5-year-old Leukemia survivor ahead of Make-A-Wish trip

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's every child's dream to visit Disneyland surrounded by their favorite characters, which will now be a reality for five-year-old Lennon Yates next month.

Lennon Yates, 5, is a Leukemia survivor. She was first diagnosed in June 2022 after her mother, Brandie Yates, noticed some strange symptoms. Lennon Yates was taken to several doctors until one finally diagnosed her with Leukemia.

Brandie Yates says in September of 2022, Lennon Yates reached remission, and in September 2024, she rang the bell to signify the end of her cancer treatment.

Lennon Yates was given a Make-A-Wish, a non-profit that helps make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses. Lennon's wish is to visit Disneyland and Legoland, which is exactly what she'll be doing on Thursday, May 15.

On Saturday, the University of Kentucky's largest Greek life philanthropy event, Greek Sing, was held to support Make-A-Wish families and help raise funds for the non-profit. Nine families, including the Yates family, were celebrated and got to share their story.

The event also had 31 chapters compete with dances to help further raise funds.

“It’s given us other opportunities to meet other families who have also experienced things through Make-A-Wish and are getting to experience things through Make-A-Wish and it’s really just amazing to see all of the things these college kids will do just to raise money from something that they’re not gonna benefit from at all," explains Brandie Yates.

“I’ve actually known Lennon for three years, so she is our wish ambassador for Greek Sing this year. Her and her mom spoke on stage earlier, but she’s having her wish granted next month in May," said Olivia Young, the Greek Sing co-chair.

Brandie Yates says they're forever indebted to everyone who has helped their family along the way, including the students who have been like older siblings to her kids.

