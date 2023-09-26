UK HealthCare announces new program giving students with disabilities job training, experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK HealthCare announced a new program that will give Fayette County Schools students with disabilities a chance to get more job experience. Students are getting the chance to get hands-on. One student's mom, Rica Ricketts, says she's already noticed a difference in her 19-year-old daughter Ella Ricketts, who has a rare genetic condition.

Rica says, "She [Ella] was all excited about it. Not to sit in the classroom this year, but to really get out and do something with herself and learn a little bit more about herself."

This is the first time UK HealthCare has worked with Project SEARCH, which is a transition-to-work program for high school kids. Students like Ella work in hospital administration, environmental services, patient experience, central sterile services, purchasing and materials, and integrative medicine.

Rica says, "You sometimes think they're never gonna be normal, like the other kids, and do what they are going to do. And then, when things like this come along, you can’t help but jump on the opportunity."

The program has seven students involved, and in the future, they hope to grow this program even more. Leaders say it’s not about focusing on people's disabilities but what these students can do.

UK HealthCare's chief diversity and health equity officer, Dr. Tukea Talbert, says, "Finally, these superstars can be just who they are, right? And they're embraced for who they are, but they're also getting an opportunity that I believe often is not afforded across the board."

The project's partners share that there is a 42% gap in employment between people with disabilities and people without them in the Commonwealth. Dr. Talbert explains this program is another example of how they are focusing on diversity.

She says, "It’s really about making sure that we have a table big enough to have viewpoint diversity and to have people from all walks of life."

The free nine-month program is valuable to students no matter what career they pursue. Ella's mom says she's seen her daughter grow. She would encourage parents to give their children this opportunity.

Rica says, "Sometimes we have our reservations about what our kids can do but when somebody else comes up to you and says your child can do this, do it, trust them — because these children just like all other children are different outside of your home, and they have a lot of other abilities that maybe you don't know about."

