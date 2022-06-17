UK HealthCare purchases property in Hamburg for new hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UK HealthCare announced plans to build another hospital in the Hamburg area.

UK HealthCare plans to enter a purchase agreement to initially acquire about 27 acres of property for approximately $20.3 million the Hamburg area along I-75.

The purchase agreement includes a right of first refusal on additional acres of land and is subject to University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approval Friday afternoon.

The property is anticipated to be a future home for a medical campus that could include a regional hospital facility, a medical office building, and/or other clinical facilities.

This medical campus would provide acute care services to complement UK HealthCare’s main medical center facilities, UK Chandler Hospital and UK Kentucky Clinic.

Part of UK HealthCare's 2025 strategic plan focuses on providing more health care access and ensuring this access is more conveniently located for patients.

Following a successful due diligence period, along with additional approval from the UK Board of Trustees and Kentucky’s Secretary of Finance and Administration, UK will complete the purchase of the property.

