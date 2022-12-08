UK Healthcare unveils new outpatient therapy clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — UK Healthcare now has a new space to get people back to full strength.

Nearly 20,000 square feet making up the health system's newest outpatient therapy clinic at it's Cardinal Hill branch.

“We are excited to be here. We have physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy here to meet the needs of all the patients," Enterprise Director of Rehabilitation Services Dean Hanlon said.

This large location is divided in multiple workout/rehab areas as well as research rooms for any mental and physical healing patients need.

It's opened doors to more resources and higher end technology to help the rehabilitation process.

“We have the AlterG which is an anti-gravity treadmill so we can take care of patients that are non-weight baring," Hanlon said.

"The zero G track that we have is the only one in the world that has three robots on it so we can work with three patients at the same time.”

Leaders with the health system are hopeful their new technology will allow them to treat patients faster which will lead to helping more people as a whole.

The new space is also leading to more job opportunities.

More than 30 therapists can utilize the space at one time, which has speech pathologists like Bree West looking forward to have space to grow.

“It’s just nice to be in a place where we feel valued and there are going to be more opportunities and more resources. If we have a creative idea then we’re going to be able to talk to somebody about," West said

Hanlon adds 20 people have already been hired for roles at the new clinic.

It's located at the Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital at 2050 Versailles Road in Lexington.

Leaders with the health system clarified you do need to be referred to this new clinic by your physician.