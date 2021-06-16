UK invites kids under 12 to join COVID-19 Moderna study

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky is putting out a call to parents with young children asking if they want to enroll their child in a COVID-19 Moderna study.

UK is one of 100 sites conducting the KIDCOVE trial. The goal is to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine in children six months through 11 years old.

There are two parts to the study. The first part only needs about 10 children to join to research the correct dosage amount for kids in different age groups.

The second part has a few hundred spots.

The kids will need to go to Turfland Clinic to get two shots 28 days apart. 75 percent of kids will get the actual vaccine while 25 percent of kids will get a placebo.

They will need to visit the clinic up to seven times over a 14 month period. Also during that time, they will have monthly phone calls with the study doctor to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, use a diary app to self-report any symptoms, and be closely monitored by the study team for COVOD-19 symptoms.

To be eligible, your child must be six months through eleven years old and they must be in good health.

Kids with chronic illnesses may also join if their disease is stable.

Click here to learn what would make your child ineligible for the study.

UK says you can quit the study at any time, you don't need insurance, and your family would be compensated.

The doctor leading the study said he is thrilled to be conducting such important research.

LEX 18

"I think everybody is super excited about it and we are really grateful that we can do this for the children of Kentucky," Dr. George Fuchs said. "It's quite meaningful to us."

To the question about whether the study is safe, he responded by saying, "If I had young children I would definitely be interested knowing the quality of this vaccine and the risks of bad outcomes if you actually get an infection."

Co-investigator Dr. John Bauer made a similar statement.

"My children are all vaccinated and roughly in the 20s," Bauer said. "If they were younger I would participate in the study myself for sure. My family would, definitely."

For more information, including a survey to seek enrollment in the study, click here.