UK law student inspired by Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation to Supreme Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A UK law student is applauding Judge Kenanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as a supreme court justice. Brown Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed on the court.

Tiffanie Tagaloa said she’s “overwhelmed” and that she just feels happy.

Tagaloa is a first-year law student at UK. She believes Kentanji Brown Jackson opens the door for other women in law and made the legal world “more accessible for Black and Brown people.”

By representing voices like hers, she thinks Brown Jackson will be able to impact important aspects of her life.

“It’s really important to see Black women on the supreme court because black women have been ingrained in society since day one, we're finally having a seat at the table that we need in order to push forward change and equality for all people,” she said.

Brown Jackson, she said, represents hope the world will be a better place.

