UK Libraries urges people to discard mislabeled eclipse glasses from campus libraries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Libraries issued a notice that eclipse glasses that were available at their campus library locations may not be safe for viewing the eclipse and should be immediately discarded.

UK Libraries said the glasses erroneously claimed to have been approved by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

The AAS has compiled a list of approved vendors and guidelines on how to spot counterfeit products, which can be found by clicking here.

According to the release, you should look to see if the eclipse glasses you are buying are labeled ISO 12312-2 or ISO 12312-2:2015.